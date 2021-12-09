scorecardresearch
Thursday, December 09, 2021
AP EAMCET 2021: Final phase seat allotment list to be released today

Candidates can check the result on the official website of AP EAMCET — eapcet-sche.aptonline.in. Aspirants will be able to check the AP EAMCET seat allotment 2021 by using their hall ticket number and date of birth.

By: Education Desk | New Delhi |
December 9, 2021 1:20:13 pm
ap eamcet seat allotment, apsche, ap eapcet result, apsche, manabadi, manabadi eamcet seat allotment result link, download ap eapcet linkCandidates will be able to check the AP AP EAMCET 2021 seat allotment result on sche.aptonline.in. (File/ representative image)

AP EAMCET 2021: The Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (AP EAPCET) or AP EAMCET admissions are being conducted via Counselling by the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education, APSCHE. Candidates can check the result on the official website of AP EAMCET — eapcet-sche.aptonline.in.

This year, the AP EAMCET 2021 counselling registration started on October 25, 2021. Candidates were given time to exercise web options and after that, the round 1 seat allotment result was released. However round 1 result was scheduled to be released earlier but it got delayed due to unavoidable circumstances and was published on November 16, 2021.

AP EAMCET seat allotment result: How to check

Step 1: Go to the counselling website mentioned above

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link AP EAPCET seat allotment

Step 3: Log in with your credentials

Step 4: Submit and access the AP EAPCET seat allotment result

Aspirants who are allotted seats in the final round seat allotment will have to report to their respective colleges along with carrying all necessary documents such as the AP EAMCET 2021 hall ticket, transfer certificate, date of birth proof/ class 10 and class 12 mark sheet and passing certificate etc. Candidates will also have to carry their passport-sized photographs and government-issued photo IDs.

