AP EAMCET 2021 counselling process begins; check list of required documents

APEAMCET counselling 2021: The Department of Technical Education and Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education has started web-based counselling for EAMCET 2021. Those who have cleared the exam can appear for counselling to seek admission in AP-based colleges. The registration process has begun at eapcet-sche.aptonline.in and last date to register is October 30.

The verification of uploaded certificate will be open from October 26, 2021 to October 31. Option entry will be open from November 1 to November 5 and allotment of seats phase-1 – will begin from November 10.

APEAMCET counselling 2021: Documents required

— APEAMCET rank card

— APEAMCET hall ticket

— Date of birth

— Class 10, 12 mark sheets

— Study certificates from class 6 to 12

— EWS or other reservation related certificates, as per the case

— AP residence certificate

APEAMCET counselling 2021: Here’s what to do

Step 1: Visit the apeamcet.nic.in

Step 2: Click on pay processing fee, log-in and pay a fee

Step 3: Click on ‘verification status’ link, only those who have paid will be eligible for exercising choices

Step 4: Upload documents to be eligible for course/colleges under reservation

Step 5: Create a log-in and password

Step 6: Select colleges and courses based on preference

Through the web-counselling process, students will be given admission to BE, BTech, pharmacy, and related courses. Apart from clearing AP EAMCET, students also need to have passed their class 12 or intermediate second year level exam.