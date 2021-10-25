scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, October 25, 2021
MUST READ

AP EAMCET 2021 counselling process begins; check list of required documents

The verification of uploaded certificate will be open from October 26, 2021 to October 31. Option entry will be open from November 1 to November 5 and allotment of seats phase-1 - will begin from November 10.

By: Education Desk | New Delhi I |
October 25, 2021 6:08:39 pm
AP EAMCET 2021, AP EAMCET counsellingThe registration process has begun at apeamcet.nic.in and last date to register is October 30. (File/Representational)

APEAMCET counselling 2021: The Department of Technical Education and Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education has started web-based counselling for EAMCET 2021. Those who have cleared the exam can appear for counselling to seek admission in AP-based colleges. The registration process has begun at eapcet-sche.aptonline.in and last date to register is October 30. 

Read |NEET -UG 2021: NTA reopens correction window to make changes in phase 1, 2 application forms

The verification of uploaded certificate will be open from October 26, 2021 to October 31. Option entry will be open from November 1 to November 5 and allotment of seats phase-1 – will begin from November 10.

APEAMCET counselling 2021: Documents required

— APEAMCET rank card

— APEAMCET hall ticket

— Date of birth

— Class 10, 12 mark sheets

— Study certificates from class 6 to 12

— EWS or other reservation related certificates, as per the case

— AP residence certificate

APEAMCET counselling 2021: Here’s what to do

Step 1: Visit the apeamcet.nic.in

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Step 2: Click on pay processing fee, log-in and pay a fee

Step 3: Click on ‘verification status’ link, only those who have paid will be eligible for exercising choices

Step 4: Upload documents to be eligible for course/colleges under reservation

Step 5: Create a log-in and password

Step 6: Select colleges and courses based on preference

Read |NEET-UG 2021 result likely this week

Through the web-counselling process, students will be given admission to BE, BTech, pharmacy, and related courses. Apart from clearing AP EAMCET, students also need to have passed their class 12 or intermediate second year level exam.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Oct 25: Latest News

Advertisement