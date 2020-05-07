AP EAMCET 2020 revised dates announced, check now

AP EAMCET will be held from July 27 to 31. Representational image/ file AP EAMCET will be held from July 27 to 31. Representational image/ file

AP EAMCET 2020: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has announced the revised exam dates for the Common Entrance Tests, CET 2020. AP EAMCET will now be conducted from July 27 to 31, which was postponed earlier from its scheduled April 20.

The revised dates for AP ECET, AP ICET, AP PGECET, AP EdCET, AP LAWCET, and AP B.Arch CET have also been announced. ICET will be conducted on July 25, ECET on July 24, LAWCET- August 6, EDCET- August 5, and PGECET from August 2 to 4, 2020. The date sheet is available at the website- apeamcet.nic.in.

Interested candidates can apply till May 20.

Exam pattern

AP EAMCET is a computer-based test conducted in two sessions – from 10 am to 1 pm and 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm. The qualifying percentage of marks for the AP EAMCET 2019 is 25 per cent of the maximum marks considered for the ranking.

About AP EAMCET

Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Kakinada conducts the EAMCET examination on behalf of Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) for admission to engineering, medical, agriculture and management courses. It is the second largest technical university in the country with 273 affiliated colleges. The university separated from the erstwhile Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University in 2008.

