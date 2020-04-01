AP EAMCET 2020 postponed, application deadline extended

AP EAMCET 2020 postponed (Representational image) AP EAMCET 2020 postponed (Representational image)

AP EAMCET 2020: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has postponed the AP EAMCET – entrance exam for admission to engineering, agriculture and medical courses in the state-based colleges. The exam was schedule to be held in May first week which stands postponed till further notice.

Now, candidates can apply till April 17, without any late fee at the official website, sche.ap.gov.in. The new dates on which the entrance exam will be conducted would be released later. The move has been taken keeping the coronavirus pandemic in mind. Number of affected people have reached over 1000 in India.

AP EAMCET 2020: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, sche.ap.gov.in/eamcet

Step 2: Click on new registration, fill details

Step 3: Fill form, upload documents

Step 4: Make payment, submit

AP EAMCET 2020: Fee

The application fee for a single paper is Rs 500, while Rs 1000 for both the paper.

AP EAMCET 2020: Exam pattern

The Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (AP EAMCET) is an online exam consisting of 160 questions to be solved in three hours. For engineering exam, there will be 80 questions from mathematics section and 40 questions each from physics and chemistry. For agriculture and medical entrance, there will be 40 questions each from botany, zoology and chemistry. The exam will be objective-type with each question consisting of one mark each.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd