AP EAMCET 2020: Option entry of round 2 web counselling begins today, check details

The last date to choose options is January 23. Representational image/ file

AP EAMCET 2020: The option entry for the Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Medicine Common Entrance Test (AP EAMCET) 2020 second round of counselling will begin on January 21. The candidates who want to take admission through EAMCET counselling can do so through the website- apeamcet.nic.in.

READ | Top Colleges in India | Top 10 management institutes | Top law colleges | Best Medical colleges in India | Top universities in India | Best engineering colleges

The last date to choose options is January 23. “If vacancy is not available in option number 1, option number 2 will be considered for allotment, if vacancy is also not available in option number 2, option number 3 will be considered for allotment and so on. The allotment will not proceed to the next rank candidate till the list of candidate’s options is completely searched for availability of a seat,” the official statement mentioned.

The round 1 counselling was earlier commenced on December 28.

AP EAMCET web counselling 2020: Steps to enter options

Step 1: Visit the official website- apeamcet.nic.in

Step 2: Click on ‘candidates registration’ and then click on ‘login’

Step 3: Enter your credentials and then ‘sign in’

Step 4: Choose your options

Step 5: Download, take a print out for further reference.

The eligible EAMCET candidates can take admission to the engineering, bio-technology, BTech (dairy technology), BTech (Agr. Engg.), BTech (Food Science and Technology), BSc (Agriculture)/ BSc (Horticulture)/ BVSc & AH/BFSc and BPharmacy, Pharma D courses.

Every year, the AP EAMCET is conducted by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU), Kakinada on behalf of APSCHE for admission into various professional courses offered in university/private colleges in Andhra Pradesh