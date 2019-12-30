AP EAMCET 2020 exam dates announced, check now

AP EAMCET will be conducted from April 20, 2020 AP EAMCET will be conducted from April 20, 2020

AP EAMCET 2020: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has released the exam dates for Common Entrance Tests 2020. The AP EAMCET will be conducted from April 20, 2020.

The exam dates for AP ECET, AP ICET, AP PGECET, AP EdCET, AP LAWCET, and AP B.Arch CET have also been announced. The dates of AP RCET will be released later, read the official notification. The date sheet is available at the website- apeamcet.nic.in.

The TS EAMCET-2020 examination for the engineering stream is scheduled to be conducted on May 5, 6 and 7, 2020, while the agriculture exams will be conducted on May 9 and 11. The TS PECET will be held by MGU, Nalgonda from May 13. TS ICET to be held by KU Warangal on May 20, 21. TS EdCET to be held by Osmania University, Hyderabad on May 23. TS LAWCET also to be held by OU on May 25. Further, TS PGLCET and TS PGECET to be held on May 26 and May 27 to 30, respectively, both by OU.

The AP EAMCET 2020 is scheduled to be conducted on April 20, 21, 22, 23 and 24, 2020. AP ECET 2020 will be held on April 30, 2020.

Exam pattern

AP EAMCET is a computer-based test conducted in two sessions – from 10 am to 1 pm and 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm. The qualifying percentage of marks for the AP EAMCET 2019 is 25 per cent of the maximum marks considered for the ranking.

About AP EAMCET

Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Kakinada conducts the EAMCET examination on behalf of Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) for admission to engineering, medical, agriculture and management courses. It is the second largest technical university in the country with 273 affiliated colleges. The university separated from the erstwhile Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University in 2008.

