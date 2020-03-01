AP EAMCET 2020: Application process begins; check syllabus, paper pattern, details

AP EAMCET 2020 will be conducted from April 20, 2020 AP EAMCET 2020 will be conducted from April 20, 2020

AP EAMCET 2020: The application process for the Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (AP EAMCET) examination have started. The AP EAMCET will be conducted from April 20, 2020. The last date to apply for AP EAMCET 2020 is March 29. Interested candidates can apply through the official website- sche.ap.gov.in/EAMCET.

The application fee for a single paper is Rs 500, while Rs 1000 for both the paper.

AP EAMCET 2020: Courses offered

Engineering

Bio-Technology

B Tech (Dairy Technology)

B Tech (Agri Engineering)

B Tech (Food Science and Technology)

B Sc (Agriculture) (Horticulture)

BVSc and AH/BFSc

B Pharmacy

Pharma D

AP EAMCET 2020: Check schedule

The AP EAMCET 2020 is scheduled to be conducted on April 20, 21, 22, 23 and 24, 2020. AP ECET 2020 will be held on April 30, 2020.

Eligibility criteria

For engineering, B Pharmacy (MPC), Pharma D, B Tech (dairy), B Tech (Ag. engineering), B Tech [food science and technology (FS & T)], B Sc [agriculture engg] courses:

Aspirants should have passed or appeared for the final year of intermediate examination or class 12 (10+2 pattern) with mathematics, physics and chemistry as optionals or related vocational courses in the fields of engineering and technology, conducted by the Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh/Telangana, along with bridge course or courses conducted by it for candidates enrolled from 2000 onwards, or any other examination recognised

or

Should have passed or appeared at the final year of the diploma examination in engineering conducted by the State Board of Technical Education and Training, Andhra Pradesh/Telangana or any other examination recognised as equivalent.

For BVSc & AH/BSc (Ag)/BSc (Hort)/BFSc/BTech (FS&T) courses:

Aspirants should have passed or appeared for the final year of intermediate examination (10+2 pattern) or any examination recognised as equivalent thereto by the Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh/ Telangana, with any two/three of the subjects mentioned in the official notification.

Examination pattern

For engineering

The exam will be conducted online and will be of 3 hours duration. The question paper will consist of total 160 questions, comprising of 80 questions in mathematics, 40 questions in physics and 40 questions in chemistry. Objective type (multiple choice) questions will be asked and each question will carry one mark.

For agriculture and medical

The duration of the exam will be 3 hours. The question paper will consist of total 160 questions, comprising of 80 questions in biology (botany – 40, zoology – 40), 40 questions in physics and 40 questions in chemistry. Objective type (multiple choice) questions will be asked and each question will carry one mark. How to apply

Interested, eligible candidates are required to apply at the official website – sche.ap.gov.in till March 29, 2020.

About AP EAMCET

Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Kakinada conducts the EAMCET examination on behalf of Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) for admission to engineering, medical, agriculture and management courses. It is the second largest technical university in the country with 273 affiliated colleges. The university separated from the erstwhile Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University in 2008.

