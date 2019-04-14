AP EAMCET 2019: Hall ticket to release tomorrow, how to download

AP EAMCET 2019: The admit card for the AP Eamcet examination will be released on Monday, April 15, 2019. The candidates who are appearing for the examinations can download the admit card from the official website, sche.ap.gov.in/eamcet. The examination will be held from April 20 to 23, 2019.

The exam is conducted by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU), Kakinada on behalf of APSCHE for admission into various professional courses offered in university/private colleges in the state of Andhra Pradesh. It is a computer-based test. Aspirants can also check out mock tests available on the website – sche.ap.gov.in.

The exam will be conducted in two sessions – from 10 am to 1 pm and 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm. The qualifying percentage of marks for the AP EAMCET-2019 is 25 per cent of the maximum marks considered for ranking.

AP EAMCET 2019: Steps to download hall ticket

Step 1: Visit the official website- sche.ap.gov.in/eamcet

Step 2: Click on the download ‘admit card’ link

Step 3: Enter registration, roll number, date of birth

Step 4: Hall ticket will appear on screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

Courses offered

Engineering

Bio-Technology

B Tech (Dairy technology)

B Tech (Agri Engineering)

B Tech (Food Science and Technology)

B Sc (Agriculture) (Horticulture)

BVSc and AH/BFSc

B Pharmacy

Pharma D

AP EAMCET 2019 hall ticket: Eligibility criteria

Educational qualification:

For engineering, B Pharmacy (MPC), Pharma D, B Tech (dairy), B Tech (Ag. engineering), B Tech [food science and technology (FS & T)], B Sc [agriculture engg] courses:

Aspirants should have passed or appeared for the final year of intermediate examination or class 12 (10+2 pattern) with mathematics, physics and chemistry as optional or related vocational courses in the fields of engineering and technology, conducted by the Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh/Telangana, along with bridge course or courses conducted by it for candidates enrolled from 2000 onwards, or any other examination recognised or Should have passed or appeared at the final year of the diploma examination in engineering conducted by the State Board of Technical Education and Training, Andhra Pradesh/Telangana or any other examination recognised as equivalent.

For BVSc & AH/BSc (Ag)/BSc (Hort)/BFSc/BTech (FS&T) courses: Aspirants should have passed or appeared for the final year of intermediate examination (10+2 pattern) or any examination recognised as equivalent there to by the Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh/ Telangana, with any two/three of the subjects mentioned in the official notification.

AP EAMCET 2019: The examination is scheduled to be held between April 20 to April 23, 2019

EAMCET 2019: Examination pattern

For engineering

The exam will be conducted online and will be of 3 hours duration. The question paper will consist of total 160 questions, comprising of 80 questions in mathematics, 40 questions in physics and 40 questions in chemistry. Objective type (multiple choice) questions will be asked and each question will carry one mark.

For agriculture and medical

The duration of the exam will be 3 hours. The question paper will consist of total 160 questions, comprising of 80 questions in biology (botany – 40, zoology – 40), 40 questions in physics and 40 questions in chemistry. Objective type (multiple choice) questions will be asked and each question will carry one mark. Click here for agriculture and medical syllabus

About AP EAMCET

Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Kakinada conducts the EAMCET examination on behalf of Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) for admission to engineering, medical, agriculture and management courses. It is the second largest technical university in the country with 273 affiliated colleges. The university seperated from the erstwhile Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University in 2008.