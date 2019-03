AP EAMCET 2019: Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) Kakinada is conducting AP EAMCET 2019 on behalf of APSCHE. The computer based test AP EAMCET 2019 shall lead to admission to various programs namely – Engineering, Bio-Technology, B.Tech (Dairy Technology), B.Tech (Agr Engg), B.Tech (Food Science and Technology), B.Sc (Ag), BSc (Hort), B.VSc & AH, B.FSc, B.Pharmacy, Pharma D.

Candidates can fill and submit AP EAMCET 2019 application form from February 26 to March 27, 2019. Registration fee is Rs 500 for either E or A streams, and Rs 1000 for E and A both streams. After last date, one can apply with late fee of Rs 500 until April 4, 2019. With late fee of Rs 1000, one can apply until April 9, 2019. Thereafter late fee applicable is Rs 5000, with which, you can apply until April 14, 2019.

There are separate engineering entrance exam syllabus and agriculture and medical stream entrance exam syllabus. Candidates can also make use of previous year AP EAMCET question papers and answers to prepare for the exam.

The official website of the exam is sche.ap.gov.in/ EAMCET. Here, user guide for online registration is provided. Candidates can see from it that the various details to be entered during registration are – payment details, qualifying exam status and hall ticket number, stream choice, birth date and location, SSC hall ticket number, local status, parental income, study details, category, special category status, and aadhaar card details.

There are 4 steps to apply. They are – pay fee, know your payment status, fill application form, and then print application form. A one time application form correction shall happen from April 6 to 10, 2019. Details that can or cannot be changed are as follows.

All candidates who will have applied in given timeline can download admit card of AP EAMCET 2019 from April 16, 2019.

The entrance examination for engineering aspirants shall happen on April 20, 21, 22, and 23, 2019. On all these dates the exam timings shall be 10 AM to 1 PM and 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM. EAMCET 2019 answer key shall be revealed officially on the last exam date.

Then the entrance examination for agriculture aspirants shall be on April 23, and 24, 2019. Again on same timings. Just like in engineering, agricultural entrance exam answer key shall be updated by JNTUK Kakinada on last exam date.

Such aspirants who are willing to go ahead with E & A both can appear for exams on April 22, and 23, 2019. Objections to answer keys will be accepted by the exam conducting body until April 26, 2019.

JNTUK Kakinada shall declare AP EAMCET 2019 result on May 1, 2019. This will mark the end of entrance exam processes, but from here counselling processes shall take off.