AP EAMCET 2019: Final phase counselling begins tomorrow, how to apply

AP EAMCET 2019: The final phase counselling process for the Andhra Pradesh-based engineering and pharmacy courses will begin from Tuesday, August 20, 2019. The candidates can register through the official website- apeamcet.nic.in.

Based on the choices filled by the candidates in their registration process and the marks scored by them in the APEAMCET as well as board exams will be calculated to create a list.

Those who wish to take up the seat allotted under the counselling will have to pay tuition fee.

AP EAMCET counselling 2019: Fee

The candidates need to pay Rs 1200 as processing fee. For SC and ST category candidates the fee is Rs 600.

In case any candidates’ fee is deducted but submitted due to a network error or other issues, it will be refunded within four days. In case the problem persists or any other query, candidates can connect with the officials at apsche.pay@gmail.com and cetsrefund@gmail.com.

AP EAMCET counselling 2019: Documents needed

— APEAMCET rank card

— Date of birth proof

— Nativity proof

— Birth certificate

— Education qualification

— Reservation Certificates

A total of 1,38,160 students qualified for the counselling process. The pass percentage for agriculture and related courses is 83.64 per cent while in the engineering stream, as many as 74.39 per cent students cleared the exam.