AP EAMCET 2019: Applications begin; Check exam date, eligibility, exam pattern, how to apply

AP EAMCET 2019: Candidates appearing or having cleared class 12 can apply for the exam. The application process has begin and the result is expected by May 5, 2019.

AP EAMCET 2019: Candidates can apply at apeamcet.nic.in. (Representational Image)

AP EAMCET 2019: The application process for the Engineering Agricultural and Medical Common Entrance Test (EAMCET) for admission to Andhra Pradesh based colleges has begin from today (February 26), 2019. The last date to apply is March 27, 2019. Interested candidates can apply at the official website, apeamcet.nic.in or sche.ap.gov.in.

According to official notification, the exam is expected to be conducted from April 20 and conclude on March 24, 2019. The exam will begin for engineering aspirants for whom it will be conducted from March 20 to March 23 followed by agriculture for whom exam will be conducted on March 23 and 24, 2019.

Interested candidates can apply at the official website, apeamcet.nic.in. The exam is being conducted by the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education.

AP EAMCET 2019: Eligibility

Age: Candidates must be at least 17 years of age at the time of admission

Education: Candidates need to have cleared the class 12 exam with relevant subjects

AP EAMCET 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, sche.ap.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click ‘AP EAMCET -19’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Click on ‘online application’ in the main tab

Step 5: Make payment, check payment status

Step 6: Register

AP EAMCET 2019: Application fee

Candidates will have to pay a fee of Rs 500. Candidates will be able to apply for the exam only after making the payment.

AP EAMCET 2010: Exam pattern

The exam will be computer-based multiple choice question. It will be conducted for three hours duration and candidates will have to answer 160 questions. Based on the score they secure in the exam, the candidates will get admissions in different colleges. According to the official notification, the result will be declared on May 5, 2019.

