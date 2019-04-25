AP EAMCET 2019 answer key released, know how to challenge

.AP EAMCET 2019: JNTUK Kakinada has released AP EAMCET 2019 answer key and question on April 24, 2019. It is provided for forenoon and afternoon exam, held on April 20, 21, 22, and 23, 2019. Along with the answer key, the objection form has been released. Candidates can inform discrepancy in the answer key by April 26, 2019, by 5 pm.

The result of AP EAMCET 2019 is prepared on the basis of the final answer key. Hence, it is vital that the key is correct. Candidates who are sure of errors in the answer key must submit their objections in the prescribed format. To do so, visit the official website sche.ap.gov.in. Then click on AP EAMCET 2019.

First of all, candidates should check their responses and answers by clicking on the response sheet link. In order to do that, one has to login with registration number and EAMCET Hall Ticket number. Note that the option against which there is a green tick is the correct answer of the question. And the option chosen by a candidate is indicated as the response.

Now to submit objections against AP EAMCET Answer Key, go back to the main page of the official website. Then, click on the link that says Objection Format. Following this, a pdf form will get downloaded.

Candidates have to download it and enter a serial number, hall ticket number, subject name, exam date, session, question number corresponding to master copy, answer (as per preliminary Key) to the question corresponding to master copy, answer suggested by them, with reference. Once these details are filled, scan the AP EAMCET 2019 objection form and send it to apeamcet2019objections@gmail.com.

The justification with reference to be submitted in the form can be of a page number of the book, or of the sample paper. JNTU will accept justification and reference in English and Telugu only.

Once all the challenges have been received, JNTU will scrutinise it and on the basis of the valid objections, will make the needed changed. The updated answer key will be the final answer key of AP EAMCET. No objections will be considered against it and on the basis of it, the result will be prepared.

AP EAMCET 2019 was held in the online mode. Whereas on one hand answer keys help present year students to validate their answers, it also helps future candidates to prepare for the exam with previous year question papers of EAMCET. The result will be declared at sche.ap.gov.in. Candidates can check the same via a login.

The result of AP EAMCET 2019 will be also uploaded on the website. It will indicate the rank of the candidates in the rank the exam. The rank will be prepared on the basis of 10+2 and EAMCET scores.

In all, 75 per cent weightage will be given to AP EAMCET scores and 25 per cent weightage will be for the 10+2 marks. Further on the basis of the ranks of the candidates in AP EAMCET 2019 and the cutoff scores, they are offered seats in the participating colleges.