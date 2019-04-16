AP EAMCET 2019 admit card to release at 11:30 am today: How to download

AP EAMCET 2019: The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) has announced to release the admit card for the Andhra Pradesh Engineering Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (APEAMCET) 2019. Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website, sche.ap.gov.in from 11:30 am onwards.

The entrance exam for admission to Andhra Pradesh based colleges will be conducted through computer-based mode. The AP EAMCET for engineering will be conducted on April 20, 21, 22 and 23, 2019 while for agriculture-related courses, the test will be held on April 23 and 24, 2019.

The exams will be conducted in two shifts every day; the morning shift will begin at 10 am and conclude by 1 and afternoon shift will be conducted from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm.

AP EAMCET 2019 admit card: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, sche.ap.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘AP EAMCET 19’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Click on the scrolling link ‘AP EAMCET hall ticket’

Step 5: Log-in using the registration number

Step 6: Admit card will appear

Candidates can download AP EAMCET admit card from the website and take a print out. The print out of hall ticket will be pass to enter the exam hall, without the same no candidates will be permitted to appear for the exam. Candidates who clear the exam will be eligible to appear for undergraduate courses in the related field.