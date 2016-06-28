AP EAMCET 2016: Check first seat allotment order

The Andhra Pradesh (AP) Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (EAMCET 2016) first phase seat allotment order has been released on the official website.
The AP EAMCET 2016 exam was conducted on April 29 and the result was out on May 21. Nearly 2.90 lakh students had appeared for the AP Eamcet 2016 exam.
Steps to check AP EAMCET 2016 allotment ist
Log on to the official website
On the home page, click on ‘AP EAMCET 2016 Allotment List’
Enter the required details
The allotment letter will appear on the screen
Save and take a print out for future reference
This year, Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Kakinada (JNTUK) conducted the AP EAMCET 2016 on April 29 on behalf of Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE).
