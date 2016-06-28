AP EAMCET 2016: Check first seat allotment order

AP EAMCET 2016: Around 1.89 lakh had appeared for Engineering exam and another 1.03 lakh had appeared for the Medical and Agriculture exam AP EAMCET 2016: Around 1.89 lakh had appeared for Engineering exam and another 1.03 lakh had appeared for the Medical and Agriculture exam

The Andhra Pradesh (AP) Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (EAMCET 2016) first phase seat allotment order has been released on the official website.

The AP EAMCET 2016 exam was conducted on April 29 and the result was out on May 21. Nearly 2.90 lakh students had appeared for the AP Eamcet 2016 exam.

Steps to check AP EAMCET 2016 allotment ist

Log on to the official website

On the home page, click on ‘AP EAMCET 2016 Allotment List’

Enter the required details

The allotment letter will appear on the screen

Save and take a print out for future reference

This year, Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Kakinada (JNTUK) conducted the AP EAMCET 2016 on April 29 on behalf of Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE).

