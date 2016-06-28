Follow Us:
Thursday, June 14, 2018
My 1-year-old is battling Acute Leukemia. Please help me save my Aadriti  Sponsored

My 1-year-old is battling Acute Leukemia. Please help me save my Aadriti 
Latest News

AP EAMCET 2016: Check first seat allotment order

AP EAMCET 2016: The exam was conducted on April 29 and the result was out on May 21

By: Express Web Desk | Updated: July 21, 2016 4:06:11 pm
ap eamcet, eamcet, ap eamcet results 2016, ap eamcet allotment list, apeamcet.org, ap eamcet medical result 2016, ap eamcet agriculture results 2016, ap eamcet results, ap eamcet rank card 2016, ap eamcet medical rank card 2016, andhra pradesh eamcet results, www.apeamcet.org, ap eamcet agriculture; medical rank card 2016, ap eamcet medical; agriculture result 2016, ap eamcet medical agriculture rank card result 2016, manabadi.com AP EAMCET 2016: Around 1.89 lakh had appeared for Engineering exam and another 1.03 lakh had appeared for the Medical and Agriculture exam
Top News

The Andhra Pradesh (AP) Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (EAMCET 2016) first phase seat allotment order has been released on the official website.

The AP EAMCET 2016 exam was conducted on April 29 and the result was out on May 21. Nearly 2.90 lakh students had appeared for the AP Eamcet 2016 exam.

Steps to check AP EAMCET 2016 allotment ist
Log on to the official website
On the home page, click on ‘AP EAMCET 2016 Allotment List’
Enter the required details
The allotment letter will appear on the screen
Save and take a print out for future reference

This year, Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Kakinada (JNTUK) conducted the AP EAMCET 2016 on April 29 on behalf of Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE).

Share This Article
Share
Related Article

For more news on education, click here

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Top News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now