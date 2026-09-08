AP DSC irregularities: Officials clarify sports quota, say ‘eligible candidates followed recruitment rules’

Andhra Pradesh School Education Commissioner Tamim Ansaria and SAAP Vice Chairman and Managing Director Bharani sought to counter allegations of irregularities in the selection of candidates under the sports quota in the Mega DSC 2025 teacher recruitment citing official records, recruitment rules and verification reports.

In a press conference on Monday, the officials addressed allegations relating to Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) qualification, caste certificates and sporting credentials, and provided candidate-wise explanations and documentary evidence to establish the eligibility of several selected teachers.

“Official records, the applicable rules and verification reports have been examined to establish the facts surrounding the selection of candidates under the Sports Quota in Mega DSC-2025,” an official press release quoted Ansariya and Bharani as saying.

The educational qualifications, TET scores, social category and sports achievements of candidates had been scrutinised in accordance with the applicable recruitment norms.

They said no eligible candidate should be deprived of an appointment merely because of unsubstantiated claims, while fraudulent certificates or breach of eligibility requirements established through an inquiry would result in action under the rules.

Education Minister Nara Lokesh, reacting to the briefing, in a post said, “Today woman power spoke with facts – and fake news had nowhere to hide! Two women officers laid out the truth, defended our candidates and the integrity of the DSC process. Facts win. Every single time.” Ansaria said a central government notification prescribes TET as an essential qualification for teachers appointed to Classes 1 to 8, while Andhra Pradesh issued guidelines for implementing the requirement.

The qualifying marks are 60 percent, or 90 out of 150 marks in TET for OC/EWS candidates, 50 percent or 75 marks for BC candidates and 40 per cent or 60 marks, for SC, ST, persons with benchmark disability (PwBD) and ex-servicemen candidates.

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In teacher recruitment, TET scores carry 20 percent weightage while the TRT written examination accounts for remaining 80 percent.

However, Ansaria said TET eligibility is not separately prescribed for Physical Education Teacher, School Assistant (Physical Education), Physical Director, PGT and Principal posts.

Responding to individual allegations, Ansaria said Ediga Prabhakar of Kurnool district had secured 77 marks in TET Paper II-B in 2018 and an inquiry into his case already in progress.

Jampala Usha, a BC-A candidate, obtained 79 marks in January 2012, 80 in May 2012 and 76 in 2017, thereby meeting the applicable 75-mark benchmark, she said.

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Miriyala Gayatri Sai Sri of East Godavari district, an OC candidate, scored 97.8 marks in APTET-2024 Paper II-A against the required 90, while Pragada Kalyani of Visakhapatnam, a BC-A candidate, secured exactly 75 marks in APTET-2018 Paper II-A.

On the sports category selections in District Selection Committee (DSC) teacher recruitment examination, Bharani said a tentative Sports Quota list was placed in the public domain from August 8 to 14, 2025, allowing candidates and others to raise objections.

Complaints received thereafter were also examined, she said.

Bharani said the 69 writ petitions filed before the Andhra Pradesh High Court in connection with sports category did not concern the question of whether judo certificates issued by the Andhra Pradesh State Judo Association were genuine or fabricated.

The validity of those certificates is currently before the High Court, said Bharani, adding that the court has asked the Vigilance Department to conduct an inquiry and submit its findings, and any further decision would be taken in accordance with the outcome.

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The official explained that under central government norms, sports certificates must originate from authorised bodies such as the relevant National Federation or State Association for national competitions, universities for inter-university events, the concerned Education Department or Sports Officer for School Games and authorised Sports Authority of India officials for Khelo India Games.

Addressing charges concerning 21 Judo candidates from the same mandal, including allegations that seven belonged to one family, she said the certificates were under scrutiny by the Vigilance Department.

She also clarified that athletes are not required to compete on behalf of their native district and may represent the district where they are studying or employed, as stated by the Andhra Pradesh Judo Association.

Regarding allegations against OC-EWS candidates, the officials said selections and appointments were based on EWS certificates issued by the competent authority and not on individual assertions.

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They reiterated that the government would uphold transparency, evidence-based scrutiny and strict compliance with recruitment regulations, while safeguarding the interests of eligible candidates and taking appropriate action wherever an irregularity is conclusively established.

Ansaria and Bharani’s explanation follows allegations from various quarters, including YSRCP on alleged fraud in Mega DSC – 2025 teacher recruitment.

“Records show candidates cleared prescribed marks under applicable rules. Sports DSC certificates verified as per rules; Judo, boxing, athletics and softball allegations clarified,” said an official press release.