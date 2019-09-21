AP DElEd 2nd year hall ticket 2019 released, how to download

AP DElEd 2nd year hall ticket 2019: The Directorate of Government Examination (DGE), Andhra Pradesh released the admit card for the second year of the Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed) exams. Those who have registered for the exams can download their hall tickets from the official website, bseap.org.

The exams will be conducted from September 27 to October 4 from 9 am to noon. No one will be allowed to enter the exam hall without a valid admit card, as per the rules. Candidates can download their admit card and take a print out to carry with them to exam hall for identification purpose.

AP DElEd 2nd year hall ticket 2019: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, bseap.org

Step 2: On the homepage click on DElEd in the left-hand panel

Step 3: Click on ‘D.El.Ed 2nd year hall ticket’ link

Step 4: Fill in the form, click on the download

Step 5: Admit card will appear, download

Over 41,000 candidates appeared for the AP DElEd first year exam conducted in June of which over 36,000 passed the test; recording a pass percentage of 88.02 per cent. D.El.Ed is a two-year training programme to train the in-service untrained teachers.