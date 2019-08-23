AP DElEd 1st year June results 2019 declared: How to check marks online

AP DElEd 1st year June 2019 result: The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE), Andhra Pradesh declared the result for the Andhra Pradesh Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed) for first-year exams conducted in June 2019. The candidates who appeared for the exam can check their result at bseap.org.

Those who clear the exam will appear for the second and the final year of the programme. The exam was conducted from June 3 to 19, 2019.

Over 41,000 candidates appeared for the AP DElEd first year exam of which over 36,000 passed the test; recording a pass percentage of 88.02 per cent.

AP DElEd 1st year June 2019 result: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website, bseap.org

Step 2: On the homepage, click on DElEd link under the box on the left-hand side with the same name

Step 3: Click on the link ‘DElEd 1st-year exam June 2109 results’

Step 4: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 5: Log-in using credentials, download

If candidates want to re-evaluate their exams, they can ask for re-totaling by September 9 with a fee of Rs 500, as per the official notice. Candidates can apply at cfm.ap.gov.in.

D.El.Ed is a two-year training programme to train the in-service untrained teachers.