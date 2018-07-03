AP DEECET result 2018 today: Here’s how to check at apdeecet.apcfss.in

AP DEECET result 2018: The result was initially scheduled to release last month AP DEECET result 2018: The result was initially scheduled to release last month

AP DEECET result 2018: The results of the Andhra Pradesh Diploma in Elementary Education Common Entrance Test (AP DEECET) 2018 examination will be declared on the official website — apdeecet.apcfss.in. The AP DEECET examination was held on May 17 and May 18. The examination was held in morning and afternoon sessions. The morning session would begin from 10 am to 12.30 pm and afternoon session would begin at 2.30 pm and end at 5 pm. The AP DEECET 2018 results were earlier scheduled to be declared in June, however, it was postponed to July.

AP DEECET result 2018: Here’s how to check

Step 1: Log on to the official website of the AP DEECET

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the result link

Step 3: A new page will open with the subject’s merit list displayed in PDF form

Step 4: Check and download result

The counselling will begin once the result and rank list are released. All the sanctioned intake of seats in D.El.Ed course in the Govt. DIETs and Convener quota (category-A) n private unaided Elementary Teacher Education Institutions shall be filled by the convener DEECET-2018. Such seats shall be allotted to the candidates on the basis of the rank obtained in DEECET-2018

