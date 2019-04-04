AP DEECET 2019: Online application process begins, how to apply

AP DEECET 2019: The online application process for the Andhra Pradesh Diploma in Elementary Education Common Entrance Test (APDEECET) 2019 has been started. The candidates can apply online through the official website- apdeecet.apcfss.in on or before April 22, 2019. The last date to pay application fee is April 21.

The DEECET entrance examinations will be conducted from May 15 to 16, 2019. The date, time and venue for each candidate will be available on the candidates’ admit cards.

The AP DEECET exams will be held in Telugu, English and Urdu mediums for 100 marks. Candidates will be asked questions on general knowledge, general English, general Urdu/Telugu, mathematics, physical sciences, biological studies and social sciences.

Eligibility criteria:

Educational qualification:

The candidates need to hold a 12th pass certificate. The candidate should have secured 50 percent of marks in aggregate in qualifying examination for appearing in the DEECET – 2019 for both A and B category seats. The minimum percentage of marks in the case of Schedule caste, Scheduled Tribe and Physically Challenged candidates shall however be 45 percent for both A and B category seats.

Age Limit:

The candidates should have completed 17 years as on september 1, 2019. There is no upper age limit.

Important dates:

Commencement of online application process: April 3

Last day for submission of application fee: April 22

Last day for submission of application fee: April 21

Admit card to available online: May 10, 2019

Entrance exams: May 15 to 16

Announcement of results: May 18

First phase of counselling: May 25 to June 10, 2019

Second phase of counselling: June 20 to 25, 2019

Special Counselling: June 28 to 29, 2019.

How to apply:

The candidates can apply through the official website, apdeecet.apcfss.in on or before April 22, 2019.