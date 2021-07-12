Andhra Pradesh CET 2021: Revised exam schedule released

The dates and detailed schedule for the Andhra Pradesh Common Entrance Tests (CET) have been revised and released by the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE), on its official website. The last date to submit the application form for the AP CET, without incurring a late fee, is July 25 2021.

According to the schedule, the AP CET exams will begin with the AP EAMCET on August 19 and will end with the AP LAWCET on September 22.

Read | Karnataka KCET 2021: Last date for online application extended



AP CET 2021: Exam schedule

Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (AP EAMCET): August 19- August 25

Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test (AP ICET): September 17 and September 18

Andhra Pradesh Engineering Common Entrance Test (AP ECET): September 19

Andhra Pradesh Education Common Entrance Test (AP EdCET): September 21

Andhra Pradesh Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (AP PGECET): September 21- September 30

Andhra Pradesh Law Common Entrance Test (AP LAWCET): September 22

The admit cards will be released a few days prior to the exam date. The hall tickets will include details such as the candidate’s name, roll number, exam centre, duration of exam and exam guidelines. Candidates are required to download their admit cards when they are released. They must carry their admit cards for the examination as they will not be granted entry into the exam centre without it.

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education conducts various entrance examinations for admissions to undergraduate and postgraduate programmes. Candidates who have registered for any of the above-mentioned examinations are advised to regularly check the official website for updates and important notifications.