BIEAP Inter 1dt, 2nd Yeat Hall Tickets 2021: How to download

The official website says, “Downloading of hall ticket for IPE March 2021 theory will be available from April 29 from 9 PM onwards. Express Photo by Amit Chakravarty/ representational image

AP BIEAP Inter 1st, 2nd Year Hall Tickets 2021: The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh today released the first and second year intermediate hall tickets. The students appearing for general/ vocational courses examinations can download it from bie.ap.gov.in.

Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh today made it clear that there will be no change in the schedule of intermediate examinations. The inter exam will be held from May 5 following the Covid protocol ensuring safety for every student. Addressing a press conference here on Thursday, the minister said that the examinations will take place from May 5 to 19, where 1452 examination centres have been arranged across the state.

Read | Andhra Pradesh SSC, Inter exams 2021 to held as per schedule, Opposition demands cancellation

The minister assured that students and their parents need not worry about the conduct of the exams, as strict preventive measures will be taken at every centre. He stated that East Godavari district has the highest number of 146 examination centers while Guntur district has 60 examination centres.

AP Intermediate hall tickets 2021: How to download

Step 1: Log on to the official website

Step 2: There will be two links – first year and second year hall ticket posted on the homepage

Step 3: You’ll be directed to a new page

Step 4: In the provided fields, enter the category (general/ vocational) and roll number/ SSC exam number

Step 4: Click on hall ticket

Step 5: Your hall ticket will be displayed on the scree

Step 6: Download the same and take a printout for future reference

A Covid Special Officer has been appointed for each district and all the test centers would be sanitized every day. Besides these, even thermal scanning was set up at each test centre, ensuring student safety.