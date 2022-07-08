AP Agri POLYCET Result 2022 declared at angrau.ac.in, check direct link here

AP Agri POLYCET Result 2022: A student has to be students between 15 and 22 years of age to be eligible for the entrance exam. (Representational)

AP Agri POLYCET Result 2022: The Acharya N G Ranga Agricultural University Lam, Guntur has released the Agri POLYCET result 2022 on July 8. The candidates can check their marks at angrau.ac.in. The exam was held on July 1.

Andhra Pradesh Agriculture Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (AP Agri POLYCET) is a state level entrance examination held for admission in agriculture courses. Those who have cleared the exam are eligible for admission to Acharya N G Ranga Agricultural University (ANGRAU), Dr YSR Horticultural University (Dr YSR H U), Venkataramanna gudem, Sri Venkateswara Veterinary University (SVVU), and Andhra Pradesh Fisheries University (APFU) for their Diploma in agriculture, seed technology, organic farming, agricultural engineering, horticulture, animal husbandry, fishery sciences, courses.

Keep your roll card handy to check your rank. Click here for the direct link AP Agri POLYCET Result: Keep your roll card handy to check your rank

To be eligible for admission, the candidates had to pass the SSC examination. The aspirants who plan to appear for Class 10 Compartmental, Intermediate were permitted to apply.