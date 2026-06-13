Anyone trying to disrupt NEET retest to face full might of law: Government

Ahead of the retest, Somanathan has also held review meetings with secretaries of the Central government, and chief secretaries of the states to assess arrangements.

By: Express News Service
1 min readNew DelhiJun 13, 2026 06:21 AM IST
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THE FULL might and weight of the law will fall on any person trying in any manner to distort, disrupt or tamper with the integrity or smooth conduct of the NEET-UG retest, Cabinet Secretary T V Somanathan said on Friday.

Somanathan reviewed the preparation for the NEET retest, which is scheduled for June 21. In his meeting with the National Testing Agency (NTA) Director General Abhishek Singh, Somanathan focused on the secure and smooth conduct of the retest, and noted that the Centre, state governments and district administrations are working closely to hold the retest.

Ahead of the retest, Somanathan has also held review meetings with secretaries of the Central government, and chief secretaries of the states to assess arrangements.

Sources said the focus is on a whole-of-government approach to ensure that the retest is conducted without a hitch.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd

 

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