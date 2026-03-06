UPSC topper Anuj Agnihotri says Civil Services attracted him for its ‘dynamic nature’, enjoys stand-up comedy, cricket

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Friday announced the results of the Civil Services Examination, with 958 candidates qualifying for the all India Group-A services. Anuj Agnihotri secured All India Rank (AIR) 1, emerging as the top performer in one of the country’s most competitive examinations.

Agnihotri hails from Rawatbhata, a small town near Kota in Rajasthan. He completed most of his primary schooling in the town before moving to Jodhpur to pursue medicine. He studied MBBS at All India Institute of Medical Sciences Jodhpur, where he later completed his compulsory internship in 2023. Following his medical training, he began preparing for the UPSC Civil Services Examination (CSE).