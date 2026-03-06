UPSC topper Anuj Agnihotri says Civil Services attracted him for its ‘dynamic nature’, enjoys stand-up comedy, cricket

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Friday announced the results of the Civil Services Examination, with 958 candidates qualifying for the all India Group-A services. Anuj Agnihotri secured All India Rank (AIR) 1, emerging as the top performer in one of the country’s most competitive examinations.
Agnihotri hails from Rawatbhata, a small town near Kota in Rajasthan. He completed most of his primary schooling in the town before moving to Jodhpur to pursue medicine. He studied MBBS at All India Institute of Medical Sciences Jodhpur, where he later completed his compulsory internship in 2023. Following his medical training, he began preparing for the UPSC Civil Services Examination (CSE).
During his mock interview with Vajiram & Ravi, a civil services coaching institute in Delhi, Agnihotri described civil services as a profession that appealed to him because of its dynamic and diverse nature. While acknowledging that medicine is a fulfilling career, he said he wanted to pursue a role that would allow him to work across varied domains of governance and public service.
During the interview discussion, he also addressed several policy and governance issues ranging from public health preparedness during pandemics to the functioning of health insurance schemes such as Ayushman Bharat. Drawing on his medical background, Agnihotri emphasised the importance of strong communication with the public, adequate hospital preparedness, and ensuring sufficient medical infrastructure during health emergencies.
While studying at AIIMS Jodhpur, he served as the batch representative for five years, where he coordinated communication between faculty and students, helped organise cultural and academic events, and worked to maintain cohesion among students.