ANU UG degree 1st, 3rd and 5th semester results 2018 declared at nagarjunauniversity.ac.in

ANU UG degree results 2018: Acharya Nagarjuna University (ANU) has announced the results for undergraduate courses for semesters first, third and fifth. All the students who had appeared for the examinations can check the results through the official website, nagarjunauniversity.ac.in. Thousands of candidates had appeared for the examinations that were conducted in October. Apart from the official website, the candidates can get the results through vidyavision.com.

ANU UG degree results 2018: How to download

Step 1: Visit the websites, nagarjunauniversity.ac.in or indiaresults.com.

Step 2: On the homepage, under the notification tab, click on the ‘UG Results 1,3,5 sem regular results october 2018’ link

Step 3: A new window will open

Step 4: Then click on ANU UG regular examinations results for March 2018 (regular)

Step 5: Enter your hall ticket number

Step 6: The result will be displayed

Acharya Nagarjuna University

The University has over 450 affiliated colleges which offer various under-graduate, post-graduate, and various other courses like Engineering, Law. The university also offers 47 various post-graduation courses.