ICAI: Answer sheets circulating on social media not from CA May exam

Even as protests by Chartered Accountancy (CA) students demanding re-valuation of answer sheets continued on Wednesday, the Institute of Chartered Accountancy of India (ICAI) claimed that booklets doing the rounds on social media were not from the May 2019 exam.

“It is seen that a few answer books have been circulated in social media alleging errors in evaluation on the part of Institute. These answer books have been checked and from the records of the Institute, it has been noticed that none of these are related to the May 2019 examination as has been claimed on social media,” ICAI said in a written statement.

On Tuesday, ICAI refused to re-evaluate the answer sheets as thousands of candidates from several parts of the country staged a sit-in protest in the national capital.

The institute has appraised the students about the examination system and process followed in the evaluation of answer sheets through a video hosted on ICAI social media handles.

On Tuesday, at a meeting between the representatives of the protesting students and ICAI officials, the institute had explained about the re-evaluation process to the students but it failed to break the deadlock.

Congress leader Rahul Gandi on Wednesday came out in support of students, saying their “demand is justified”.

Across India 12 Lakh CA students are fighting for their right to have their exam papers re-evaluated by ICAI. Given the widespread reports of errors in the evaluation of answer sheets, this demand is justified & should be supported by all political parties. #dearicaiplschange — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) September 25, 2019

National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) President Neeraj Kundan has also supported the protesting candidates in his tweet.

On Tuesday, the CA body, through a notification, said that Chartered Accountants Regulations allow correction of marks awarded in case no marks are awarded to any answer or part of it; totalling errors in step-wise marks awarded for an answer; wrong carry forward or its part of marks awarded to an answer on the cover page of the booklets.

Earlier, the institute had notified that the answer scripts would be evaluated digitally from the next academic session in order to avoid variation in marks by various examiners and eliminate the scope of totalling errors. Students and the supporters in favour of the re-evaluation are tweeting with the hashtag #dearicaiplschange.