Wednesday, Feb 22, 2023
MSBSHSE 2023: Answer printed along with question in Class 12 English paper

There was a printing error in the English section of the class 12 board exams in Maharashtra, board decide to assign marks for that question.

MSBSHSE 2023: Answer printed along with question in Class 12 English paperBoard exams for Class 12th (Higher Secondary Certificate or HSC) began on Tuesday. Over 14 lakh students have registered for the exam, being conducted at 3,195 centres across Maharashtra. (Representative Image - Express Photo by Deepak Joshi)
MSBSHSE 2023: Answer printed along with question in Class 12 English paper
The  English question paper of class 12th Maharashtra state board examination included a portion of a model answer placed in its place.

An official of the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) conceded that there was a printing error, and said necessary decision would be taken in the students’ interest.

Generally in such cases, marks assigned for the question are given to the students, she said.

Board exams for Class 12th (Higher Secondary Certificate or HSC) began on Tuesday, February 21.

Over 14 lakh students have registered for the exam, being conducted at 3,195 centres across Maharashtra.

 

 

First published on: 22-02-2023 at 11:19 IST
