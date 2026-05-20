ANRF ropes in IITs, NIT and IIM for research centres across archaeology, AI, rural development

ANRF will set up ten research centres of excellence across domains (AI image)

The Anusandhan National Research Foundation (ANRF) has announced the selection of 10 institutions under its new Convergence Research Centres of Excellence (CoE) programme. ANRF, under the Department of Science & Technology (DST), is a central body that funds and coordinates scientific research to grow India’s innovation across universities and industries.

According to the official statement issued, the programme seeks to create research hubs that integrate scientific and technological expertise with social and cultural understanding. The selected centres will work on themes ranging from archaeology and AI to rural livelihoods, labour markets, digital humanities, language research, and sustainable industry practices.

ANRF said the programme received 945 proposals from institutions across the country, highlighting strong interest from the academic and research community. The selected centres involve collaborations across universities, IITs, NITs, research institutes, private universities, and publicly funded organisations under different ministries.