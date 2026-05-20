ANRF ropes in IITs, NIT and IIM for research centres across archaeology, AI, rural development

The selected Centres of Excellence will include principal investigators and co-investigators from nearly 20 collaborating institutions, including state universities, central universities, IITs, NITs, colleges, private universities, and recognised R&D institutions.

By: Education Desk
3 min readNew DelhiMay 20, 2026 04:42 PM IST
ANRF convergence centres of excellence across research areasANRF will set up ten research centres of excellence across domains (AI image)
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The Anusandhan National Research Foundation (ANRF) has announced the selection of 10 institutions under its new Convergence Research Centres of Excellence (CoE) programme. ANRF, under the Department of Science & Technology (DST), is a central body that funds and coordinates scientific research to grow India’s innovation across universities and industries.

According to the official statement issued, the programme seeks to create research hubs that integrate scientific and technological expertise with social and cultural understanding. The selected centres will work on themes ranging from archaeology and AI to rural livelihoods, labour markets, digital humanities, language research, and sustainable industry practices.

ANRF said the programme received 945 proposals from institutions across the country, highlighting strong interest from the academic and research community. The selected centres involve collaborations across universities, IITs, NITs, research institutes, private universities, and publicly funded organisations under different ministries.

List of institutes, and their focus areas

Institution Project title Broad theme
Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Gandhinagar Centre for Human-Climate Interactions and Environmental Histories (CHIEH) Archaeology and Traditional Knowledge Systems
National Institute of Advanced Studies Centre for Excellence in Archaeomaterials, Archaeometallurgy, Earth Sciences & Conservation Research Archaeology and Traditional Knowledge Systems
Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras SAṂYoga – Center for Sanskrit AI Music and Yoga Archaeology and Traditional Knowledge Systems
National Institute of Technology (NIT) Agartala AI-assisted Digital Curation and Global Promotion of North-East Indian Folklore Digital Humanities
Institute for Human Development Transformative AI and the Indian Labour Market Digital Humanities
Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Dharwad Centre of Excellence for Rural Livelihoods and Development Rural Development
Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Jammu Centre of Excellence on Digital Empowerment and Livelihood Development of Artisans Rural Development
Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur Centre for Research and Intervention in Language Performance Health and Psychology
Chanakya University Center for Languages and Lifeworlds Emerging Technologies for Social Issues
PSGR Krishnammal College for Women Framework to accelerate MSME transition towards sustainable technologies Computational Economics

The foundation said the programme is intended to promote ‘convergence research’, where multiple disciplines work together to solve real-world problems that cannot be addressed through a single field alone.

The selected Centres of Excellence will include principal investigators and co-investigators from nearly 20 collaborating institutions, including state universities, central universities, IITs, NITs, colleges, private universities, and recognised R&D institutions.

 

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