Annual prize giving function held at Post Graduate Govt College

Ria Satpati, of B.Com III year, was declared the ‘Student of the Year’ during the 37th Annual Prize Giving Function of Post Graduate Government College, Chandigarh, Sector 46 held here on Wednesday.

Education Secretary of Chandigarh Administration, Bansi Lal Sharma, was the chief guest on the occasion. The event started with the lighting of the ceremonial lamp followed by a prayer by the students of the Department of Music. Principal, Prof. (Dr.) Rosy Walia Joshi accorded a warm welcome to the chief guest.

More than 350 students of arts, commerce, and computer applications were given the Roll of Honour, College Colour, Merit Certificates and prizes for excelling in academics, sports and extra-curricular activities in the presence of a glittering gathering of parents and eminent guests.

“I feel very happy and honored at receiving this award,” said Ria Satpati after winning the prize.

Prof Joshi read out the annual report of the session 2018-2019 and highlighted the various academic, cultural and sports achievements of the college. She informed the guests about the accomplishments of the students in the University Exams, Zonal Youth Festival and various inter-college Sports Competitions.

Mr Sharma congratulated the students and added that it is a proud moment for parents and teachers when children achieve success in their lives. He encouraged the students to work hard and advised them to excel in their exams in order to achieve greater heights.