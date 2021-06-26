Annamalai University opens online admission forms for academic year 2021-22

The Annamalai University, Tamil Nadu has started accepting admission applications for on-campus postgraduate/ undergraduate/ diploma/certificate programmes for the academic year of 2021-2022. The application process is to be done in online mode.

The application process began on June 24 and will be close on July 23, 2021. Online fee is also to be paid for different courses. The amount of fees differs from course to course and category-wise also.

How to apply

Interested candidates are supposed to register and apply online by visiting the official website of the university at http://www.annamalaiuniversity.ac.in. The detailed guidelines for the registration process are available on the official website. Duly filled online application and downloaded application along with enclosures are then to be sent either by speed post/ registered post or to be delivered in person to the registrar, Annamalai University, Annamalainagar-608 002. The demand draft (DD) should be drawn in the favour of the registrar, Annamalai University. It should be obtained on or after June 20, 2021, from any nationalized/scheduled bank and payable at Chennai.

A duly filled application must reach the office on or till July 29, 2021. For any further details, visit the official website. Interested candidates are advised to check the website regularly to get new updates regarding the admission process.