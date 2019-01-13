Anna University UG, PG results declared, websites to check

Anna University UG, PG results 2018: The Anna University has declared the results for the undergraduate and postgraduate programs exams that was conducted in November or December 2018. The Anna University results are available on aucoe.annauniv.edu, coe1.annauniv.edu and annauniv.edu.

The candidates who scored low marks or are not satisfied with the overall result can apply for revaluation, dates of which will release later.

Around a lakh of students had appeared in the examination that was conducted in November or December 2018.

Anna University exams results 2018: How to download

Step 1: Log on to the official website annauniv.edu

Step 2: Under the ‘News’ tab, click on ‘Results’

Step 3: Click on ‘UG/PG – Nov/Dec 2018 Exam – Results available at coe1.annauniv.edu/coe2.annauniv.edu/aucoe.annauniv.edu’

Step 4: In the provided fields, enter your registration number, date of birth and image code

Step 5: Click on login

Step 6: Your result will be displayed on the screen

Step 7: Download the same and take a printout for future reference.

As there’s a huge rush at the website, many candidates may face technical issues and won’t be able to view their results immediately. They are requested to keep patience and refresh the page twice or more to get their scores.