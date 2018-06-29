Anna University UG, PG January exam results 2018 declared, check at aucoe.annauniv.edu, coe1.annauniv.edu and annauniv.edu

Anna University UG, PG results 2018: The results are available on the official websites, aucoe.annauniv.edu, coe1.annauniv.edu and annauniv.edu. Anna University UG, PG results 2018: The results are available on the official websites, aucoe.annauniv.edu, coe1.annauniv.edu and annauniv.edu.

Anna University UG, PG results 2018: The Anna University has declared the results for the undergraduate and postgraduate programs exams. The Anna University results are available on aucoe.annauniv.edu, coe1.annauniv.edu and annauniv.edu. The candidates who scored low marks or are not satisfied with the overall result can apply for revaluation, dates of which will release later.

Anna University exams results 2018, steps to download

Step 1: Login to Anna University portal mentioned above

Step 2: On the homepage, enter your registration number and date to birth to login to your profile

Step 3: Click on the result tab to see results of semester exams.

Step 4: If needed, take a print out for further reference.

Anna University to offer UG courses at all campuses

Tamil Nadu government announced introduction of undergraduate engineering courses in three zonal campuses of the city-headquartered state-run Anna University, a premier technical institute. This was aimed at providing access to quality technical education at low cost to students from economically backward families, who scored high marks, Chief Minister K Palaniswami said. Four UG courses will be introduced in the university’s campuses in Tirunelveli, Madurai and Coimbatore.

He said presently the varsity was offering UG and PG courses in four of its city-based campuses, besides 13 unitary colleges across the state. With the introduction of UG courses in the three zonal campuses, 60 students each would be admitted in the four courses from this academic year, the Chief Minister said.

“I have directed launching of four UG courses from this academic year (2018-19) in these zones,” Palaniswami told PTI in a statement, adding requests in this regard have been received.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd