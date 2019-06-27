Anna University UG, PG results 2019 declared for April/ May exams: How to check

Anna University UG, PG results 2019: The Anna University has declared the results for the undergraduate and postgraduate programmes exams. The students who appeared for the semester exams in April/ May can view their score at the official websites of the Anna University —aucoe.annauniv.edu, coe1.annauniv.edu and coe2.annauniv.edu.

The candidates who scored low marks or are not satisfied with the overall result can apply for revaluation, dates of which will release later.

Anna University results 2019: How to download

Step 1: Login to Anna University portals mentioned above

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the Anna University ‘UG/PG April/ May exam results link’ flashing towards the right side.

Step 3: You’ll be directed to a new page

Step 4: Enter your registration number, date to birth and security code to login

Step 5: Your semester result will appear on the screen

Step 6: If needed, take a print out for further reference.

Anna University examination is conducted twice in a year in semester mode. The odd semester exams are conducted in November and December and the even semester exams are held in April/ May. The University semester exams are controlled by the Controller of Examination (COE).

The results of revaluation exams are released in September.