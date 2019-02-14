Anna University UG/PG results 2018: 1st semester result declared at aucoe.annauniv.edu

Toggle Menu
Anna University UG/PG Results 2018: The result is available on the official websites — coe1.annauniv.edu, coe2.annauniv.edu, aucoe.annauniv.edu

Anna University UG/PG results 2018-19: The results of Anna University undergraduate and postgraduate first semester examinations has been declared today. The students can check the results through the official websites, aucoe.annauniv.edu, coe1.annauniv.edu and annauniv.edu.

Anna University results 2018: How to download

Step 1: Log on to the official website annauniv.edu or the other two written above

Step 2: Under the ‘News’ tab, click on ‘Results’

Step 3: Click on ‘UG/PG – Nov/Dec 2018 Exam – Results available at coe1.annauniv.edu/coe2.annauniv.edu/aucoe.annauniv.edu’

Step 4: In the provided fields, enter your registration number, date of birth and image code

Step 5: Click on login

Step 6: Your result will be displayed on the screen

Recently, Anna University was in the news as engineering graduates had staged a protest opposing the exam regulations introduced by the varsity in 2017. Anna University has decided to look into their demands.

