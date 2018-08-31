Anna University UG, PG re-valuation results 2018 released at aucoe.annauniv.edu

Anna University re-valuation results 2018: The exams were conducted in April and May. The exams were conducted in April and May.

Anna University re-valuation results 2018: The re-valuation result of under graduate (UG) and post graduate (PG) exams have been released by the Anna University. All those who had applied for the same can check their respective statuses at the official websites — aucoe.annauniv.edu and coe1.annauniv.edu. The exams were conducted in April and May. It should be noted that due to heavy traffic the website might not open at one. Candidates should maintain patience and try again after 5-10 minutes after refreshing the page.

Anna University re-valuation results 2018: How to check

Step 1: Log on to the official website mentioned above

Step 2: Click on the moving link for results

Step 3: In the provided fields, enter your roll number, date of birth and image text

Step 4: Click on submit

Step 5: Your result will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the same and take a printout for future reference

Also, police had on August 2 booked 10 professors, including former controller of examinations G V Uma, for allegedly “receiving money” from some engineering students and giving them extra marks during re-evaluation. Uma had been suspended subsequently and a committee formed by the university to look into the issue. Tamil Nadu Higher Education Secretary Sunil Paliwal and Anna University Vice-Chancellor M K Surappa later rejected allegations of the scam in the admission of engineering students to the varsity’s constituent colleges.

