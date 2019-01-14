Anna University UG, PG November results 2018: Websites down

Anna University UG, PG November results 2018: The online admission portal of the Anna University, annauniv.edu is not working since yesterday. Several students took to Twitter also complaining of technical glitches. “Though the result was declared yesterday, but still I cannot check my result as it is not functioning properly. All the three websites of the Anna University are down since last evening,” said Harsh, a second year student of the Anna University.

The Anna University exam authority is fixing the problem. “The websites are facing technical issues, the students are requested to keep patient. We are working on it, it will be functional soon,” an official told indianexpress.com.

The results of Anna University undergraduate and postgraduate examinations were declared on Sunday, January 13. The students can check the results through the official websites, aucoe.annauniv.edu, coe1.annauniv.edu and annauniv.edu.

Anna University results 2018: How to download

Step 1: Log on to the official website annauniv.edu

Step 2: Under the ‘News’ tab, click on ‘Results’

Step 3: Click on ‘UG/PG – Nov/Dec 2018 Exam – Results available at coe1.annauniv.edu/coe2.annauniv.edu/aucoe.annauniv.edu’

Step 4: In the provided fields, enter your registration number, date of birth and image code

Step 5: Click on login

Step 6: Your result will be displayed on the screen

Around a lakh of students had appeared in the examination that was conducted in November or December 2018. The candidates who scored low marks or are not satisfied with the overall result can apply for revaluation, dates of which will release later.