Anna University UG, PG exams schedule changed, check revised dates

Anna University campus Anna University campus

Anna University: The Anna University, Chennai has postponed the November-December 2019 exams for all undergraduate and postgraduate programmes. The exams were to begin from today, however, the same will now begin from January.

As per the revised schedule, the exam which was to be conducted from December 21 to 31 will now be held from January 4 to January 10. Check the entire schedule in the table below –

Meanwhile, the exam schedule for special electives under PhD courses has also been released

The Anna University, recently, came into the news over introducing a mandatory Philosophy paper under which students were to study Bhagvad Gita and Upanishads – scriptures of Hinduism for BTech and MTech students. Following the outrage, the V-C had said that the regulation was to be amended to a choice-based system.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd