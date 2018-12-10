Anna University exams rescheduled dates

Anna University has deferred the examinations that were scheduled to begin from November 15. As per the official statement, the examinations for all Anna University affiliated colleges for the undergraduate and postgraduate programmes have been postponed due to Cyclone Gaja.

Therefore, November 15 (forenoon and afternoon) is rescheduled on November 22, the November 16 exams will be conducted on December 13, and November 17 examinations on December 14, 2018.

Anna University exams 2018: Check the rescheduled dates

Original dates: Revised dates

November 15 FN and AN: November22

November 16: December 13

November 17: December 14

November 19: December 15

November 20: December 17

On November 14, Pondicherry University has also cancelled the exams at all the centres at including, Karaikal, Mahe, Yanam and Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

As per reports, Cyclone Gaja has uprooted 1,27,448 trees and has damaged several electric poles and crops in the state. Districts like Pudukottai, Thanjavur and Cuddalore bore most of the brunt of the cyclone. Many fishermen boats drifted towards Sri Lankan waters and the state government was making efforts to bring them back. It has been reported that as many as 173 boats reached the Lankan coast and at least 120 were left damaged due to the storm.