Anna University to reschedule semester exams

Taking note of the prevailing situations caused due to coronavirus pandemic, the Anna University on Thursday announced that the end-semester examinations of April-May for affiliated colleges will be held after the end of lockdown period.

“Anna University announces that the end-semester examinations of April-May for affiliated colleges will be held after the end of lockdown period due to the thread of COVID-19,” read the circular.

The varsity will announce the revised dates after lockdown. “The revised timetable for the said examinations of April/May 2020 will be published afresh after the lockdown,” said the varsity circular.

The special examinations for students who have exhausted the maximum period of study will also be rescheduled amid coronavirus pandemic.

