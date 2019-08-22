Anna University to release TANCA 2019 rank list today at annauniv.edu

TANCA rank list 2019: The Anna University, Chennai will be releasing the rank list for the Tamil Nadu Common Admission (TANCA) test. The entrance exam is held to enrol students to ME, MTech, MArch and MPlan courses at Annal University, Annamalai University and other state-based institutes. The application process for the same had started on July 24. The candidates have to annauniv.edu.

The TANCA rank list is prepared on the basis of marks scored by a candidate in either the GATE or TANCET 2019 exam. As per the schedule, the counselling process for GATE and differently abled candidates under TANCET category will be held on August 27. The counselling for all other candidates in TANCET category will be conducted from August 28 to August 30. The SCA to SC counselling will be conducted on August 30, 2019 (afternoon).

At the time of counselling, the successful candidates have to pay Rs 5,300 (Rs 1,150 for SC / SCA / ST candidates belonging to Tamil Nadu). This includes a non-refundable fee of Rs 300 towards counselling fee (Rs 150 for SC/SCA/ST candidates from Tamil Nadu).

The candidates need to carry their original certificates and other documents and attend the counselling. The demand draft should be drawn in favour of “The Secretary, TANCA, Anna University” payable at Chennai.

To clear the exam candidates had to score at least 50 per cent marks, for reserved category candidates the same is 45 per cent. TANCA score is accepted by over 300 colleges or higher education institutes.