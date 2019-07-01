Anna University TNEA online counselling schedule released

TNEA online counselling: The Directorate of Technical Education (DTE), Chennai has released the schedule for online counselling for admission to Tamil Nadu-based engineering colleges. The round 1 of the process will begin from July 3, (Wednesday). Students need to pay an initial fee to register themselves for online counselling at tneaonline.in till July 10, 2019.

After registration, candidates will have to select choices of colleges and courses they wish to apply. This window to lock-in choices will be available from July 8 to July 10. A tentative allotment list will be released by TNEA. Those who wish to take admission in the allotted colleges or courses will have to pay the fee and confirm admission by July 12. A final list will be released on July 13, 2019.

If seats are left then several rounds of counselling will be conducted thereafter. The schedule reveals over four rounds. The registration for the second round will be held from July 8 to 12 followed by third-round registration from July 13 to 17 and for the fourth round on July 19 to July 22, 5 pm.

Only three days after registration of each round will be dedicated to choice, selection and lock-in period. The tentative allotment will be released on July 16, 21 and 26 respectively. After which two days will be given after each round for fee payment and seat booking.

The final allotment list of first, second, third and fourth round will be released on July 13, 18, 23 and 28, respectively.

The selection of the students for admission to colleges under Anna University will be done on the basis of TNEA counselling. The counselling process is being conducted for around 2.49 lakh seats in 502 colleges in the state. In case of any queries, the students can call 044-22351014 or 044-22351015.