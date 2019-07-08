Anna University TNEA online counselling 2019: Round one choice filling begins, how to apply

TNEA online counselling 2019: The round one of the choice filling process for the TNEA 2019 has been started by the Directorate of Technical Education, Tamil Nadu. The candidates between the rank 1 and 9872 can participate in the choice filling procedure after completion of the initial payment.

Advertising

The candidates can fill their choice through the website tneaonline.in

If seats are left then several rounds of counselling will be conducted thereafter. The schedule reveals over four rounds. The registration for the second round has been conducted from July 8 to 12 followed by third-round registration from July 13 to 17 and for the fourth round on July 19 to July 22, 5 pm.

Only three days after registration of each round will be dedicated to choice, selection and lock-in period. The tentative allotment will be released on July 16, 21 and 26 respectively. After which two days will be given after each round for fee payment and seat booking.

Advertising

The final allotment list of first, second, third and fourth round will be released on July 13, 18, 23 and 28, respectively.

The selection of the students for admission to colleges under Anna University will be done on the basis of TNEA counselling. The counselling process is being conducted for around 2.49 lakh seats in 502 colleges in the state. In case of any queries, the students can call 044-22351014 or 044-22351015.