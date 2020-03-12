Anna University TANCET result 2020 declared, check direct link

Anna University TANCET result 2020 is available at the website- annauniv.edu Anna University TANCET result 2020 is available at the website- annauniv.edu

Anna University TANCET result 2020: The Anna University, Chennai has announced the results for the Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET) 2020. The candidates who appeared in the entrance examination can check the results through the official website- annauniv.edu.

The exam was conducted on February 29 for MCA and MBA and on March 1 for ME, MTech, M.Arch, and M.Plan admissions. As many as 33,416 aspirants have applied for TANCET 2020 including 17,699 candidates registered for the MBA programme, 5232 have applied for MCA, 10485 registered for ME/MTech/ MArch/ MPlan.

Those who clear the exam will have to apply for the individual colleges on their own. Each college has its own cut-off. TANCET is recognised by the government of Telangana and hence almost all the state-based institutes accept the score.

TANCET result 2020: How to check marks

Step 1: Visit the official website, annauniv.edu

Step 2: On the homepage, click on TANCET 2019 in the left panel

Step 3: Click on ‘proceed’

Step 4: Log in using credentials

Step 5: Result will appear, download.

TANCET is a 100 marks exam in which negative marking is also applicable. The Anna University conducts the exam on behalf of Tamil Nadu government.

About TANCET

Every year, Anna University, Chennai conducts the exams for admission to the following programmes, Master of Business Administering Master of Computer Application, Master of Technology, Master of Planning in all government approved educational institutes in Tamil Nadu.

