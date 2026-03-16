Anna University begins TANCET 2026, CEETA-PG registrations at tancet.annauniv.edu

TANCET 2026, CEETA PG registration window: The Anna University has opened the online registration process for the Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET) 2026 and the Common Engineering Entrance Test and Admissions for Postgraduate programmes (CEETA-PG) 2026. Eligible candidates can submit their applications through the official portal at tancet.annauniv.edu.
As per the released schedule, the application window will remain open until April 10, for both TANCET and CEETA-PG.
|Examination
|Date
|Timings
|TANCET 2026 – MCA
|May 9, 2026
|10:00 AM – 12:00 Noon
|TANCET 2026 – MBA
|May 9, 2026
|2:30 PM – 4:30 PM
|CEETA-PG 2026 – ME/MTech/MArch/MPlan
|May 10, 2026
|10:00 AM – 12:00 Noon
TANCET and CEETA-PG are state-level entrance examinations conducted for admission to various postgraduate programmes offered in Tamil Nadu. The TANCET exam is held for admission to MBA and MCA programmes, while CEETA-PG is conducted for admission to postgraduate engineering courses such as ME, MTech, MArch, and MPlan.
These programmes are offered at university departments and constituent colleges of Anna University, as well as at Annamalai University, government and government-aided colleges, and several self-financing institutions across the state.
According to the schedule announced by the university, TANCET 2026 will be conducted on May 9 across 15 cities in Tamil Nadu. The MCA entrance examination will be held in the morning session from 10 am to 12 noon, while the MBA paper will take place in the afternoon session from 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm.
The CEETA-PG 2026 examination is scheduled for May 10 and will be conducted in a single session from 10 am to 12 noon for all postgraduate engineering streams.
Candidates applying for these examinations will be required to pay the prescribed application fee depending on the programme and category. For TANCET (MBA and MCA), candidates belonging to SC, SCA, and ST categories of Tamil Nadu must pay Rs 500, while all other applicants must pay Rs 1,000.
For CEETA-PG programmes such as ME, MTech, MArch, and MPlan, the application fee is Rs 900 plus GST on the counselling fee for SC, SCA, and ST candidates, and Rs 1,800 plus GST on the counselling fee for candidates from other categories.
Applicants preparing for the entrance examinations can also access previous years’ question papers for both management and engineering tests through the official website. These papers help candidates understand the exam pattern, question format, and difficulty level.
In addition, Anna University has announced that top-ranked candidates who qualify through CEETA-PG will be eligible for a stipend of up to Rs 60,000 per semester, subject to the applicable norms.