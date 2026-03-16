Anna University begins TANCET 2026, CEETA-PG registrations at tancet.annauniv.edu

TANCET 2026, CEETA PG registration window: The Anna University has opened the online registration process for the Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET) 2026 and the Common Engineering Entrance Test and Admissions for Postgraduate programmes (CEETA-PG) 2026. Eligible candidates can submit their applications through the official portal at tancet.annauniv.edu.

As per the released schedule, the application window will remain open until April 10, for both TANCET and CEETA-PG.

TANCET 2026, CEETA-PG important dates

Examination Date Timings TANCET 2026 – MCA May 9, 2026 10:00 AM – 12:00 Noon TANCET 2026 – MBA May 9, 2026 2:30 PM – 4:30 PM CEETA-PG 2026 – ME/MTech/MArch/MPlan May 10, 2026 10:00 AM – 12:00 Noon

TANCET and CEETA-PG are state-level entrance examinations conducted for admission to various postgraduate programmes offered in Tamil Nadu. The TANCET exam is held for admission to MBA and MCA programmes, while CEETA-PG is conducted for admission to postgraduate engineering courses such as ME, MTech, MArch, and MPlan.