Anna University supplementary exams from Nov 17, check schedule

Anna University, Chennai will hold the supplementary exams for undergraduate and postgraduate courses from November 17 to 21 in two shifts. The varsity has released the date sheet for all courses and colleges affiliated to it. These exams are for those students who had faced technical issues due to internet connectivity and the disruption of electricity during the final exams held earlier. The absentee candidates and those whose results mentioned WHRX (withheld re-exam) during online eams will also be allowed to appear, as per the official notice.

To check their date sheets, candidates need to follow these steps –

Step 1: Visit the official website

Step 2: Click on the link UG, PG exams timetable under the ‘news’ section of the homepage

Step 3: Click on the level of exam you will be appearing for UG/PG

Step 4: Click on your course and check the date sheet

Meanwhike, The Tamil Nadu government had ordered an inquiry against Anna University Vice-Chancellor M K Surappa following complaints of financial irregularities, and malpractices in semester examinations and re-evaluation. Surappa triggered a row when he introduced Bhagavad Gita as an optional paper in one of the technical streams.

