Anna University faces flak for introducing Gita & Upanishads for engineering students

Anna University row: The Anna University has triggered a controversy after the new regulations for B.Tech and M.Tech course introduced a paper on Philosophy in its syllabus, which makes it mandatory for third-semester students to study Bhagavad Gita and Upanishads.

Advertising

Following the outrage, the Anna University Vice-Chancellor on Thursday said the varsity will amend the regulations and make it choice-based. “I will speak to my colleague in Information Science and Technolohgy (IST) and will amend it soon making it a choice based for students,” VC MK Surappa said.

The latest regulations sparked a huge outrage among the students and teachers of the varsity, with some calling it as “an imposition over the pride of Dravidian culture.”

Speaking to indianexpress.com, Ranjan Pillay, a B.Tech student said, “If the varsity is making Bhagavad-Gita as an elective subject in the Anna University, then why not Thirukural. The varsity’s decisions hurt the sentiments of the Tamil people.”

Advertising

Another B.Tech student said, “How come studying Gita will help a B.Tech student to become professional and get a well paid job.”

“The students are pursuing B.Tech to make a career in this field and not to become religious,” the students said.

DMK chief M.K Stalin had also criticised the varsity’s decisions in a series of tweet yesterday. “At the CEG Campus of Anna University, the curriculum for the year 2019 has been made compulsory and the attempt to impose Sanskrit in the name of “Indian-Foreign Philosophy” is condemned!,” tweeted Stalin.

“As the world is aware of the myths and pride of the Tamil-Dravidian culture, following the excavations revealed, the governor responsible for the university and higher education must change this culture-dominated curriculum to realize the neglect of Tamil,” Stalin opposed varsity’s decisions in his tweet.

The issue gained widespread traction on social media, with hashtag #SaveAnnaUniversity trending on Twitter.

There is another paper in anna university syllabus. It is titled values and ethics. It has titles & concepts like Purusharta, Sarvodaya, Vasudeva kutumbakam. Thoughts of Malaviya-Gandhi. It is compulsory paper for streams like Chemical engineering, E &I. Sigh! #SaveAnnaUniversity — Poo.Ko.SARAVANAN பூ.கொ.சரவணன் (@PUKOSARAVANAN) September 25, 2019

“There is another paper in anna university syllabus. It is titled values and ethics. It has titles & concepts like Purusharta, Sarvodaya, Vasudeva kutumbakam. Thoughts of Malaviya-Gandhi. It is compulsory paper for streams like Chemical engineering, E &I. Sigh! #SaveAnnaUniversity,” a student tweeted

Ungala matum dhan nambitu irukoam. Please announce a protest for this. This is highly condemnable. Each day some how bjp wants to introduce hindutuva. #SaveAnnaUniversity from BJP — Suganya Santhosh (@suku_santhosh) September 25, 2019

“Ungala matum dhan nambitu irukoam. Please announce a protest for this. This is highly condemnable. Each day some how bjp wants to introduce hindutuva. #SaveAnnaUniversity from BJP,” another student tweeted.