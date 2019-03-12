Anna University Nov/ Dec revaluation result declared, how to download

Anna University revaluation result: The Anna University has declared the result for the reevaluation examination conducted in November and December 2018 at its official website, annauniv.edu. The students can also check the results through the alternative official websites, aucoe.annauniv.edu, coe1.annauniv.edu and annauniv.edu.

Advertising

Around a lakh students had appeared in the examination that was conducted in last year. The candidates who scored low marks or are not satisfied with the overall result applied for revaluation, the result for which has been released now.

Anna University revaluation result: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, annauniv.edu

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘results’ under ‘news’ section

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Click on the link Reevaluation result December 2018

Step 5: Log-in using the registration number

Step 6: Result will appear

Candidates need to take print-out of the result for future reference. The main result was released in January 2019 earlier and this is for revaluation only.