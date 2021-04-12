Anna University result for 2nd, 3rd, final year engineering students released

The result is available at aucoe.annauniv.edu. (File)

The Anna University today released the results for students who had appeared for the online second, third and final year engineering students. The students who had appeared for the exam held in February can check the result through the website — aucoe.annauniv.edu.

As per reports, nearly four lakh students appeared for the Anna University examination. The varsity prepared a mobile app for students who can take online test on smartphones

Anna University result 2021: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website- aucoe.annauniv.edu

Step 2: Click on the result link- ‘April / May 2020 re-examination results published’

Step 3: In the new window opened, enter registration number, date of birth

Step 4: Click on login

Step 5: Result will appear on the screen

Step 6: Download, take a print out for further reference.