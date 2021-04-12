Anna University result for 2nd, 3rd, final year engineering students released

April 12, 2021 12:53:34 pm
The Anna University today released the results for students who had appeared for the online second, third and final year engineering students. The students who had appeared for the exam held in February can check the result through the website — aucoe.annauniv.edu.
As per reports, nearly four lakh students appeared for the Anna University examination. The varsity prepared a mobile app for students who can take online test on smartphones
Anna University result 2021: How to check
Step 1: Visit the official website- aucoe.annauniv.edu
Step 2: Click on the result link- ‘April / May 2020 re-examination results published’
Step 3: In the new window opened, enter registration number, date of birth
Step 4: Click on login
Step 5: Result will appear on the screen
Step 6: Download, take a print out for further reference.
The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
