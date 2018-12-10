Anna University reschedules theory exams

The controller of examinations office has released the rescheduled exam dates for cyclone-affected Thiruvarur, Nagapattinam and Pudukottai districts. The exams, that were initially scheduled to held on November 22, 23 and 24, were cancelled after the Cyclone cyclone wreaked havoc in the delta districts. As per the rescheduled date, the exam will be held on December 18, 19 and 20.

As per the official statement, the examinations for all Anna University affiliated colleges for the undergraduate and postgraduate programmes have been postponed.

Meanwhile, after cancelling the maths paper due to alleged paper leak, Anna University has announced that re-exam for affiliated colleges will be held on December 12. The maths-2 arrear examination was conducted on December 3 and as per reports, nearly 80,000 students appeared for the exam.

The B.E/B.Tech students from all branches (except marine engineering) can sit for this test and the hall tickets already sent for semester examinations may be used by the students.