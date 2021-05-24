Anna University releases guidelines to re-register for June-July 2021 examination

Anna University has commenced the online registration process for re-exams. The statement regarding the conduction of re-examination for the students who appeared for the November-December 2020 exams that held in the February/March/April 2021 is released. The University has also permitted students who did not register for the November-December 2020 exams to re-register and give the exams that are supposed to be held during June-July 2021.

The web portal of the office of the controller of examinations is open till 3rd June 2021 for online registration. The official statement released by the University says that, “A special fee of Rs 5,000 is to be paid by the students along with normal examination fee for each paper, as prescribed by the University for students those who have exhausted the maximum period of study.” “Other have to pay the normal fees for each paper”, it further added.

Steps to register for exam:

Students can register for the November/December 2020 examinations following the given steps-

Login to student login with register number through the official web-portal of COE – ‘coe1.annauniv.edu’.

Open the Reg_Preview and download the registration preview request form.

Verify the subjects printed on the preview form.

Any addition/deletion in the registration of subjects may be corrected in the preview form and the same may be sent by post to the office of the Controller of Examinations, Anna University, Chennai-600 025.

Fees may be paid online through the web portal and after payment, an Acknowledgement form will be generated or Pay the fees in the form of Demand Draft (DD) drawn in favour of the Controller of Examinations, Anna University.

Print the Preview form the Acknowledgement received for the online payment and retain the same for future reference.

The Preview form along with DD may be sent by post to the Office of Controller of Examinations, Anna University, Chennai 600 025 and the last date for the submission of same by post is 5th June 2021.

For any further clarifications regarding the registration process, University has provided a contact number – 7010444623. Students can also send mail to coewp2020@gmail.com.

The official statement was given by the University also states that “Due to severity of COVID-19, the students are requested not to visit the office of COE in person for any clarification or submission of the Preview form and Deman Draft”.